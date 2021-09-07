The Resource Center Accepting Nominations for 33rd Annual Ability Awareness Awards
The Resource Center is accepting nominations for its 33rd annual Ability Awareness Awards. The Resource Center holds a celebration every year to pay tribute to people with disabilities in Chautauqua County who make tremendous strides in their quest to lead productive, meaningful lives. TRC also recognizes the community that appreciates and values the contributions those with disabilities can make, if given a chance.www.wrfalp.com
