Big Ideas For Small Water Agencies Facing Chemical Contaminants In Drinking Water

Who should pay, literally and figuratively, for chemical contamination of source water?. Small water utilities are facing existential challenges as they struggle to meet new state and federal drinking water standards. For example, in California more than 200 small water systems have groundwater contaminated with the chemical 1,2,3-trichloropropane (TCP), a toxic legacy from pesticides used for decades in agricultural areas. Smaller systems — some serving as few as 15 people — struggle to earn enough revenue to finance expensive water treatment facilities or import alternative water supplies. They are forced to consider shutting down wells in violation of TCP health standards. Others are looking to consolidate with large neighboring systems. Some, however, are looking at product liability law to play a major role in finding funds to clean up their water supplies. Understanding why requires a little bit of background.