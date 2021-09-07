CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Reduce Energy, Water, And OPEX With Modern Decentralized Wastewater Treatment

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe benefits of the facultative membrane bioreactor (FMBR) are examined, along with results of a pilot demonstration project to further prove efficacy. According to Frost & Sullivan, the decentralized containerized/packaged water and wastewater treatment (W&WWT) systems market is estimated to garner $7.92 billion in revenue by 2026 from $5.22 billion in 2020, an uptick at a 7.2 percent compound annual growth rate.1 Rising water stress worldwide is compelling authorities in charge of water and sanitation globally to explore decentralized solutions, pushing the demand for decentralized containerized/ packaged W&WWT systems and ensuring water sustainability and circular economy.

