With President Biden’s infrastructure bill moving through Congress, some construction companies fear they won’t have enough labor to work on the projects. One construction company vice president says he would be surprised if any firm says they are ready for the bill. A large benefit Biden has touted for his infrastructure plan was the creation of millions of jobs, yet The New York Times says if there is not enough labor to match demand, these efforts will be set back. A recent US Chamber of Commerce survey found that 88% of commercial construction contractors report moderate-to-high levels of difficulty finding skilled workers.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO