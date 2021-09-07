Wake Up On Top Of A Mountain At This Rustic Cottage Airbnb In Washington
By Clarisa
Only In Washington
6 days ago
Do you ever want to get away from it all — someplace more remote than a staycation in a local Airbnb? This spot on top of a mountain is sure to bring you rest and relaxation like only a mountain can. A mountaintop cottage Airbnb with scenic views of majestic Mount Hood? There’s nothing more peaceful than a quiet stay in a quiet cottage.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
If you’d like to book this beautiful mountaintop stay, check out the Mountaintop Miracle Airbnb listing. Make sure your vehicle can make the trek up the path, and that you’re well-prepared to stay here before you arrive. There are plenty of instructions on the Airbnb listing, so read through them before you book!
