Columbus, OH

Southern Park Mall Owner Voluntarily Delists from NYSE

By Staff
businessjournaldaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio – The owner of the Southern Park Mall has announced it intends to voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Washington Prime Group Inc., which trades under the ticker WPG, said Tuesday morning that the company intends to file a Notification of Removal from Listing by Sept. 20 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The last day of trading for the company’s preferred and common stock is Sept. 29.

