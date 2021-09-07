CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosher Wines To Try for Rosh Hashanah 2021

By Christie Galeano-DeMott
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate this New Year with one (or more) of these kosher wines. While some may think a wine is kosher simply when it’s blessed by a Rabbi, it really encompasses the entire wine making process. The purity guidelines, which are enacted and supervised by a Rabbi and handled by Sabbath-observant Jews, follow the grapes through the winery until the wine is bottled. But is there a taste or quality difference? Nope! Royal Wine Corp., a leading manufacturer, importer and distributor of specialty wine, is giving us a few kosher wine suggestions to enjoy this holiday season.

