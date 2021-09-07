CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Northern Michigan University Wildcats come through late to preserve season-opening football victory over McKendree, 27-20

Mining Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEBANON, Ill. — Junior wide receiver Tyquan Cox caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Drake Davis with 6:20 remaining to break a tie and send the Northern Michigan University football team to a 27-20 nonconference victory over McKendree on Saturday afternoon. Playing in rainy, humid conditions, this was...

www.miningjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

NMU Football Bears Down to Defeat McKendree

LEBANON, Ill. – The Northern Michigan University football team opened the 2021 season with a 27-20 road victory over McKendree University on a rainy, humid day in Illinois. It was the first game action for the Wildcats since the 2019 season. The first drive of the game for NMU saw...
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Clay Helton: USC football buyout cost sizable after firing

USC's decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton is a costly one for the Trojans. The university will owe Helton more than $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract, Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports. USC's weekend loss to Stanford at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#American Football#Nmu#Tyshon King#White Cox#Riser#Journal Sports
Boston Globe

USC dismisses head football coach Clay Helton

Southern California fired football coach Clay Helton on Monday, two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford that dropped the Trojans (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) out of the AP Top 25. Donte Williams, the Trojans’ cornerbacks coach and associate head coach, is taking over as head coach for USC’s Pac-12 contest at Washington State this weekend. Williams, a Los Angeles-area native and the first Black head coach in USC football history, joined the program in 2020 and has played a major role in USC’s significant recruiting advancements over the past two cycles. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime college football powerhouse. The Trojans won the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season and the Pac-12 title in 2017 while Sam Darnold was their quarterback, but Helton’s teams otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations around a program with 11 national championships. Helton was 19-14 since the 2017 season, and he repeatedly avoided vocal calls for his dismissal from fans and boosters during that stretch. Bohn replaced Lynn Swann as USC’s athletic director in November 2019, and the school’s aspirations for national title contention ramped up again with major additions to all areas of the football program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

USC QB Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: USC reason behind Clay Helton dismissal, buyout revealed

USC revealed the reason behind the buyout and firing of coach Clay Helton on Monday, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The Trojans brass was apparently “disheartened” with the team’s effort following a 42-28 loss to Stanford this past weekend. Helton had two full years remaining on his deal after...
FOOTBALL
btimesherald.com

Burns football opens the season with a victory

Easton Kemper catches a pass from Dahlton Proffitt. The Burns Hilanders opened the 2021 football season last Friday, Sept. 10 in Madras with a 35-14 win over the Klamath Union Pelicans. The game was moved to Madras when the Burns air quality was reading well over the allowable OSAA limit...
BURNS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Whittier Daily News

Five possible candidates for the USC coaching vacancy

Now that Clay Helton has been relieved of his duties at USC, who will be the next Trojan football coach? Here’s a look at some potential candidates (in alphabetical order):. Previous three jobs: Toledo head coach (2012-2015), Toledo offensive coordinator (2010-2011), Toledo offensive line coach (2009) Head coaching record: 71-44.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bakersfield Channel

USC fires Clay Helton 2 games into 7th season in charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — USC has fired football coach Clay Helton two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime West Coast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mcmurrysports.com

McMurry cancels football season opener at Trinity University

ABILENE, Texas – Due to COVID-19 precautions, McMurry University announced Wednesday that the football team's season opener at Trinity University on Saturday, Sept. 4 has been canceled. "Our scholar-athletes and coaches worked hard during preseason training, and we wanted nothing more than to watch our players represent McMurry in San...
ABILENE, TX
fox9.com

Latest coaching opening has Gophers’ PJ Fleck linked to USC

MINNEAPOLIS - It’s not a University of Minnesota football season without PJ Fleck being linked to another head coaching job. Last year, Gophers’ fans were sent in a frenzy after reports emerged that the University of Tennessee had reached out to Fleck about their opening. Fleck’s representation had initial conversations with the Volunteers before they hired Josh Heupel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases opening betting line for Michigan State-Miami game

Michigan State will have a big test this upcoming weekend as they travel on the road to take on No. 24 Miami (FL). According to DraftKings, the Spartans are an 8-point underdog against the Hurricanes. The total for the game is set at 56.5 points. The Hurricanes will be the...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy