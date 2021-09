If you're looking for fall fun in Otsego County, you won't have to look very far. Some well-known places to visit to enjoy the most colorful season include The Farmers' Museum in Cooperstown, The Fly Creek Cider Mill, Middlefield Orchard, and Willys Farm and Cider Mill just outside Schenevus. There's another place you may not be aware of - the Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch on County Highway 26 outside of Fly Creek.

FLY CREEK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO