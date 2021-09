No other issue — perhaps with the exception of gun control — better illustrates the political chasm between red Texas and blue New Jersey than abortion. Texas just passed a law limiting abortions to six weeks — in clear defiance of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe V. Wade ruling — and has offered $10,000 bounties for those who snitch on people and abortion providers who violate the new statute.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO