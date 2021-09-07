Shez Raja at Ronnie Scott’s

(Ronnie Scott’s. 5 September 2021. Review by AJ Dehany. Punjab means ‘five rivers’. In early 2020 bass player and composer Shez Raja travelled with his father to the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent to explore his roots, personally and musically. He went into the studio with some of the great local musicians, combining his characteristic bass with bansuri flute, sarong, tabla, cajon and vocals. The resulting album Tales From The Punjab he describes as 80% Eastern, 20% Western. His previous album Journey to Shambhala had more of a 32:68 ratio, he says. It’s a journey, and both albums are part of an ongoing and remarkable synthesis of experience, influence and attitude.