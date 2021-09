Mongolian Concepts, which owns Genghis Grill, FlatTop Grill and Bd's Mongolian Grill, has hired Gregg Majewski, former Jimmy John's CEO, as its CEO. "When presented with the opportunity to reinvigorate not one, but three iconic restaurant concepts, I couldn't say, 'No,'" he said in a company press release. "I had been on the hunt for a unique, stand-out restaurant that values customization, and the Mongolian Concepts are just that. Our customers can make their culinary visions come to life in our restaurants, and I'm eager to invest and upgrade each brand, not only by refreshing the ingredients we use but also by building a championship team."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO