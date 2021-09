President Joe Biden, who has made threats from climate change a priority, flies to New Orleans on Friday to tour damage from Hurricane Ida, which pounded the Gulf Coast before bringing havoc to New York. This will be Biden's first trip out of the Washington area since his administration became consumed by the crisis in Afghanistan, where a sudden Taliban victory prompted the hectic evacuation of the last US troops and more than 120,000 Afghans and foreign citizens. Biden is scheduled to meet with local and state officials, tour damage on the ground and inspect Ida's impact from a helicopter. Keen to return to domestic issues, Biden will likely use his trip to highlight the links between increasing episodes of extreme weather and the broader global climate crisis.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO