AMR River Rescue extended because of heat

The AMR River Rescue Team is extending its season due to high temperatures in the area this week.

The team's season was supposed to end after Labor Day, September 6. Instead, lifeguards will stay on duty at High Rocks in Gladstone and Glenn Otto Park in Troutdale.

After being sidelined for the entire 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the lifeguards returned this year to what officials said was their busiest-ever season.

"In the month of June, we were helping a lot of people out of the water, so I think that pays — that's a large component as to why we had so many assists this year is because June was so hot," said AMR river rescue program coordinator Phillip Stoinoff.

According to the numbers provided by the AMR River Rescue Team, they took part in 200 assists, made four rescues and loaned 2,434 life jackets during the season — about double from the last year they were on duty, 2019.

"The significant increase in assists occurred with careful COVID precautions and planning that took place throughout the season. To protect the lifeguards as well as the public, the team utilized guidelines for physical distancing, sanitation for life jackets and other equipment, vaccinations and PPE (personal protective equipment) in order for the team to return to duty at the river parks," the team said on its Facebook page.

"Before AMR's River Rescue Program began in 1999, Glenn Otto and High Rocks parks previously claimed an average of four lives every year. The number of lives lost has decreased dramatically since the implementation of AMR's River Rescue Program. If the pre-program trend had continued, eight-eight lives would have been lost. The team provides water safety, information on water conditions, loaner life jackets, alerts park visitors to potential hazards and rescues swimmers in distress," the team continued.

Stoinoff, who is also a paramedic, suggests for people to wear properly sized life jackets, prepare for hazards in water, know your swimming abilities and keep children within arm's reach while adventuring.

