(STANHOPE, NJ) -- As sometimes happens when a career takes a turn for bigger success, it's by accident. While Robert Gordon was well established in the New York City punk scene with a band called Tuff Darts in the early 1970s, it was a chance encounter in a studio with record producer Richard Gottehrer that sent Gordon in a new direction: rockabilly. Impressed with Gordon's baritone voice and his rendition of Elvis Presley's "One Night", Gottehrer saw something in Gordon and two began collaborating on projects. And now, some 40 years later, Gordon is considered a leader in the revival of rockabilly.

STANHOPE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO