Pope, patriarch and Canterbury abbot issue climate appeal

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — The world’s top Christian leaders have issued a joint appeal for delegates at the upcoming climate summit to “listen to the cry of the Earth” and make sacrifices to save the planet. Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians on Tuesday have made their first-ever joint statement. In it, the three Christian clerics said the coronavirus pandemic gave political leaders an unprecedented opportunity to rethink the global economy and make it more sustainable and socially just for the poor.

