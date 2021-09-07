Woman hit by bullet fragment in Southeast Portland home

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the city has seen 856 shooting incidents so far this year.

The increase in Portland shootings continued early Tuesday, Sept. 7, when a woman was stuck by a bullet fragment while sleeping in her home.

The victim was not identified and no suspect information was immediately available.

The Portland Police Bureau said the woman was struck in the face in her home near Southeast 64th Avenue and Southeast Woodward Street in the early hours of Sept. 7.

Her injuries were not life-threatening and she was treated at a hospital.

There were at least three other shootings over the weekend, including one in a Northeast Portland neighborhood Saturday afternoon where children were playing but no one was hurt.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the city has seen 856 shooting incidents so far this year — with nine shootings happening in just 16 hours last week.

No arrests have been made in 42 of the 62 homicides in Portland in 2021, police said.

"We've got to deal with this on a much different level because it's obvious, those who are doing this seem to have no fear because they're doing things in broad daylight," Pastor Matt Hennessee with Interfaith Peace & Action Collaborative said.

Hennessee, who recently lost his stepson in a shooting, said the city cannot normalize this kind of violence. His family is among dozens of others waiting for answers and justice.

