CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Police: Water rescue underway for 2 people in Niagara River

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drHVm_0bonDxuF00

The Buffalo Police Department remains at the scene of a water rescue in the Niagara River.

Footage from a surveillance camera shows a vehicle driving through a guard rail near Broderick Park at the foot of West Ferry Street just after 7 a.m.

Buffalo Police say its Underwater Recovery Team, the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard are looking for two people.

2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niagara River#Us Coast Guard#Guard Rail#Underwater Recovery Team#The Coast Guard#Buffalo Police Dept
2 On Your Side

Restoration project planned for Grand Staircase in Delaware Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Olmsted Conservancy is hoping to rally community support to restore an iconic Delaware Park landmark. On Tuesday, the organization that maintains the entire Olmsted park system announced the restoration project of the Grand Staircase at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park. Conservancy officials hope to finish raising the $700,000 needed for the project this fall and begin preliminary work.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy