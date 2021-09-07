Buffalo Police: Water rescue underway for 2 people in Niagara River
The Buffalo Police Department remains at the scene of a water rescue in the Niagara River.
Footage from a surveillance camera shows a vehicle driving through a guard rail near Broderick Park at the foot of West Ferry Street just after 7 a.m.
Buffalo Police say its Underwater Recovery Team, the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Coast Guard are looking for two people.
2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.
