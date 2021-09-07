CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Fauci on COVID-19 vaccines: ‘The optimal regimen will ultimately be that third shot’

By Quentin Fottrell
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told NPR that a third booster shot will become the norm.

