Hallandale Beach, Florida/Photo by Jessica Suetta on Unsplash. As a Licensed Property Manager in Florida, I have clients ask me throughout the day about Florida's real estate market. People are scrambling to figure out if they should continue renting or buying or consider buying a home, while others inquire if it is the right time to put their place on the market. I walk them through my thoughts and experience in the Florida market to give them educated options. I have noticed as prices continue to rise, Floridians are left confused about the future of the state's real estate market.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO