UGA Works with APLU to Support Diverse STEM Leadership
By Leslie Matos
9 days ago
The Aspire Alliance’s Institutional Change Initiative (IChange) has selected 27 college and university faculty and administrators for the third cohort of fellows for the IAspire Leadership Academy. The program aims to create not only individual, but institutional change by supporting these individuals and giving them a support network. This program,...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Esther Obonyo, director of the Penn State Global Building Network and associate professor of engineering design and architectural engineering, was recently named a fellow in the third cohort of the IAspire Leadership Academy. The leadership program is aimed at helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) faculty from underrepresented backgrounds ascend to leadership roles at colleges and universities.
Virginia Western Community College’s Amy White, Dean of the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, was honored recently with the Regional Leadership Award at The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council’s TechNite program at The Inn at Virginia Tech. TechNite is an annual celebration of the local technology community. The Regional Leadership...
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Office of Naval Research has announced new grants awarded in the Department of the Navy Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics Education and Workforce Program. IUPUI is among 12 universities and nonprofit organizations nationally receiving grants in the current year, with a three-year $750,000 award received by the...
About this series: Building Brilliance With … is a periodic Q&A in which we shine a light on a Lawrence University staff member whose work helps support Lawrence’s students and the university’s mission. Story by Ed Berthiaume / Communications. Brittany Bell, Ed.D., is all about the student journey. As assistant...
With the demand for STEM-related careers being at an all-time high nationwide, Elon University collaborators have developed a plan to help create more professionals in those fields and have received significant backing from the National Science Foundation to make that happen. The project aimed at building a pathway and devising...
Ramona Denby-Brinson still clearly remembers the day she decided to pursue a career in academia. She had been working as a medical social worker at an emergency room in Las Vegas and noticed a pattern of patients arriving not because they had a medical emergency, but because they had no other resources and did not know where else to go.
SAN FRANCISCO –Attracting and retaining a diverse workforce may take effort but it can help companies succeed, according to panelists at the Satellite 2021 conference. Diverse teams perform better, said Debra Facktor, head of Space Systems for Airbus US Space and Defense Inc. “It’s just a fact. Their stock price is higher. Their returns are better. It points to the collaboration and innovation that comes out of bringing new voices and perspectives to problem solving,” she added.
Program graduates are more civically engaged, involved as community leaders. A women’s leadership program developed by the University of Georgia is increasing civic engagement and leadership opportunities for women in southeast Georgia. Since 2015, nearly 80 women from in and around Statesboro have graduated from the Lynda Brannen Williamson Women’s...
Stevens Institute of Technology has received two significant new awards to foster increased diversity in STEM higher education and career development. The new funding recognizes and will build upon existing STEM diversity initiatives at the university, including Stevens ACES (Accessing Careers in Engineering and Science), which received a 2020 Diversity and Inclusion Award from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association; the A. James Clark Scholars Program; and STEP (the Stevens Technical Enrichment Program).
It’s not a secret that the United States places particular importance and prestige on the fields of STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. The acronym is a frequent buzzword in conversations about education, politics, and economics— and for a clear reason. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the...
TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.edu. On Juneteenth 2020, Butler Athletics launched the BUnited initiative. According to Sonya Hopkins, the associate athletic director for academics and one of the faculty advisers for the initiative, BUnited started shortly after George Floyd’s death as a way to open a dialogue between students on campus. Student-athletes attended Zoom meetings throughout stay at home orders as a way to interact and discuss topics including racism, sexism and inclusion.
Robert and Shelly Griggs announce a $450,000 gift to support student entrepreneurs, increasing their total commitment to more than $1.16 million.
Brief overview of 0ur college foundational commitments. The Penn State College of Education is committed to reimagining education to improve the lives of learners, educators and community members at the regional, state, national and global levels. Through our work, we will contribute to the creation of more equitable educational opportunities and outcomes for learners across their lifespan, ensuring all learners acquire essential literacies, and supporting the mental health and well-being of all learners and educators. Our commitment to these areas will be supported by our actions in four areas: Community Enhancement and Development; Transforming Educational Professionals; Research Addressing Social Issues; and Outreach, Dissemination and Partnerships. Ultimately, we endeavor to change our education systems to educate for change to create a more equitable society for all.
Ten University of Oregon undergraduates had the chance to spend part of the summer honing their research skills through programs that offered a chance to pursue their own scholarly projects. The students were chosen for one of two types of research grants: First Year Research Experience and Summer Undergraduate Research...
A new island-focused leadership lab to train future legal and business leaders at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law will launch this fall. The Island Leadership Lab (Lab) is the result of a unique collaboration between law school alumni, leaders, and volunteer “leaders in residence” who will share insights gained over decades of service with law students about to embark on their careers.
The Center for Undergraduate Research and Engagement honored four faculty members this spring for excellence in mentoring students as they ask questions and seek answers. This year’s Faculty Mentor Research Awards, including one funded by the Robert D. Clark Honors College, went to Dare Baldwin, professor of psychology; Marian Hettiaratchi, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry; Diana Libuda, assistant professor of biology; and Michael Malek Najjar, associate professor of theater arts. Each received a one-time award of $2,500.
The STEM Libraries Team has joined up with others across FSU Libraries to create the Diverse Voices in STEM Project. Diverse Voices in STEM aims to get undergraduate students interested in STEM Graduate Programs through our speaker series featuring minority and historically underrepresented voices. See the website to learn more.
Baylor College of Medicine has received more than $1 million from the National Institutes of Health to engage researchers from diverse backgrounds, including those from underrepresented groups, in utilizing the All of Us Research Program’s data resources to advance precision medicine. The All of Us Research Program is a historic...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State University is set to receive more than $4 million in research funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF). Among the award recipients is Ehsan Dehghan-Niri, assistant professor of Civil Engineering at NMSU, who received a 2021 National Science Foundation Faculty Early Career Development award for his research project on aye-ayes, an unusual primate from Madagascar.
