UGA Works with APLU to Support Diverse STEM Leadership

Brief overview of 0ur college foundational commitments. The Penn State College of Education is committed to reimagining education to improve the lives of learners, educators and community members at the regional, state, national and global levels. Through our work, we will contribute to the creation of more equitable educational opportunities and outcomes for learners across their lifespan, ensuring all learners acquire essential literacies, and supporting the mental health and well-being of all learners and educators. Our commitment to these areas will be supported by our actions in four areas: Community Enhancement and Development; Transforming Educational Professionals; Research Addressing Social Issues; and Outreach, Dissemination and Partnerships. Ultimately, we endeavor to change our education systems to educate for change to create a more equitable society for all.

