Delta Variant Shocks a Still Very Tight Labor Market

Oregon’s economy is continuing to recover and change rapidly. At 16 months past the initial pandemic recession downturn, Oregon regained nearly two out of three jobs lost in spring 2020. In the first six months of 2021, Oregon employers added about the same number of jobs as in the 22 months leading up to the pandemic. For reference- at 16 months into the Great Recession, there had been no recovery at all. The job losses were still mounting. The speed and shape of this economic recovery looks different and has been happening much faster than what we’ve seen in the past.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO