CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Winnebago Council awards Silver Beaver to five honorees

Cedar Valley Daily Times
 7 days ago

The Winnebago Council of the Boy Scouts of America has recently announced the 2021 recipients of the prestigious Silver Beaver Award. This award is the highest adult recognition given by the local council to honor and recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves by rendering noteworthy service of an exceptional character to youth from within and outside of the BSA within the 17-county service area of the Winnebago Council. Since the award was established in 1931, only 460 individuals out of nearly 400,000 volunteers have been recognized with this award from the Winnebago Council, BSA.

www.communitynewspapergroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
primepublishers.com

GIRL SCOUT SILVER AWARD

Olivia Jalbert of Oakville, from Girl Scout Troop 64083, recently received her Silver Award. Olivia has participated in Girl Scouts for 11 years. She has volunteered for Kitty Kat Rescue in Oakville and realized there was a need for donations, and made that her Silver Award project. There were complications and delays in completing the project due to the pandemic, so she found other ways to spread the word about donations and a drop-off location. Olivia is shown with Stacy Luddy of Kitty Kat Rescue with donations she collected. Those interested in donating to Kitty Kat Rescue may contact them at kittykatrescuect@gmail.com.
OAKVILLE, CT
Reading Eagle

Daniel Boone Girl Scout Silver Award project grows into Garden of Hope

Daniel Boone Girl Scouts Olivia Darrohn and Giana Stoltzfus spent the past year growing their Garden of Hope project to earn the Girl Scout Silver Award. This summer, they donated produce from their garden to Hopewell Love Food Pantry in Birdsboro. “I knowing the food we were growing was helping...
BIRDSBORO, PA
yourpickenscounty.com

Kerr presented with Silver Beaver award

EASLEY — At the Boy Scouts of America Blue Ridge Council annual banquet Aug. 10, Scott Kerr was presented the Silver Beaver award. This is the highest award presented to a volunteer adult by a BSA council. Kerr begin as a youth in scouting in North Canton, Ohio, and earned...
EASLEY, SC
smcvt.edu

Five honored with annual Staff Awards at Thursday assembly

During a Staff Assembly the morning of Thursday, September 10 – attended by many Saint Michael’s staff members in-person in the McCarthy Recital Hall and by scores more via Zoom – community members heard the announcement of this year’s annual staff award winners following remarks from President Sterritt and other College leaders and Staff Welfare Committee members.
COLCHESTER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Albany Herald

SOWEGA Council on Aging receives innovation award

ALBANY — The SOWEGA Council on Aging has been named the Aging & Disability Resource Connection AAA Excellence in Innovation Award recipient by the Georgia Department of Human Services. This award recognizes the area Agency on Aging that has shown innovations in programming, staffing, service delivery, assistive technology, and reaching underserved clients and is chosen from nominations made by members within the Aging Network of Georgia.
ADVOCACY
KAAL-TV

Council debates opening Silver Lake pool in 2022

(ABC 6 News) - In a study session, the Rochester city council discussed whether or not to open the Silver Lake pool next summer. Earlier this year, the pool was closed briefly over safety concerns, because of people breaking pool rules and overwhelming the lifeguards. While admission was free, the...
ROCHESTER, MN
WFMJ.com

Campbell City Schools become Compass Award honorees

Campbell City Schools awarded for youth financial literacy. The Compass Awards were started back in January, 2020 by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague to acknowledge organizations and individuals throughout Ohio who are working to promote financial literacy and empowerment. Campbell City Schools are included in the September issue of Compass Award...
CAMPBELL, OH
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville City Council Issues Awards and Proclamations

The Naperville City Council gave a shout out Tuesday night to various people and groups for their commitment and contributions to the community. Congratulations are in order for two Napervillians, Lynette Nelson and Ned Bacon. The Naperville Senior Task Force, in partnership with the city of Naperville, issued a pair of awards Tuesday night for Senior of the Year 2020.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bsa#Eagle Scout Paul#Scouts#Scouting#Vigil#The Order Of The Arrow#National Bsa Camp School#The Church Of Christ#Brotherhood Honor#The District Committee#The Winnebago Council
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Volunteers freshen veteran memorial

INDEPENDENCE – Volunteers heeded a call to help with landscaping at the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial. Veterans with Operation 11th Hour reached out to the community for help on Saturday, September 4, to create a flowerbed around the memorial located at the Buchanan County Courthouse. The project called for cutting...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
Connersville News-Examiner

Local scouter receives council’s highest award

Gary Clavell is a lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America. His journey started over 50 years ago, and now he has received the highest honor that a council can give, The Silver Beaver. For Clavell, the journey as a scout began all the way back in 1966 when...
POLITICS
Vindy.com

Tue. 11:00 a.m.: Girard council awards contract for demolition

GIRARD — City council unanimously awarded a contract Monday to get a downtown building that many have said is an eyesore demolished. City officials then plan to take the needed steps to acquire the property. Council entered into a contract with Moderalli Excavating of Poland at $129,900 for demolishing the...
GIRARD, OH
Tulsa World

City Council: No more than five pets allowed per home in Coweta

Coweta City Councilors amended an ordinance change at the Sept. 13 regular meeting stating residents can have no more than five cats or dogs, combined, in a residence. The amended ordinance comes after Coweta Police Mike Bell raised the issue of Coweta Animal Control Officers having to deal with two homes over the past, few months where the owners had “significantly more” than three adult cats.
COWETA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Awards Water Line Contract

Buffalo’s City Council has voted to award the contract to build the North Bozeman Avenue Water Line to Wyoming Earth Moving Corporation of Upton. The water line on N. Bozeman Ave. will be replaced from Benteen Street north to East Foote Street. The city received four bids on the project,...
BUFFALO, WY
Cleveland.com

Parma City Council recognizes green thumb homeowners with Beautification Award Program

PARMA, Ohio -- A year after bringing back the Good Neighbor Pride Award, Parma City Council this summer successfully pivoted to the Parma Beautification Award Program. Created as a way to relieve stress and promote exercise for residents during the pandemic by walking their neighborhoods, Ward 4 Parma City Councilwoman Kristin Saban said the initial effort, which resulted in roughly 45 Good Neighbor Pride Award signs, was based on residents nominating their own homes or neighbor’s houses.
PARMA, OH
nevadaiowajournal.com

Nevada FFA earns silver award at state livestock contest

A team of three Nevada FFA members earned a silver award at the Iowa FFA Livestock Evaluation Contest. The event was held Aug. 29 at the Hanson Center on the campus of Iowa State University. Keegan Mather was 28th place overall high scoring individual. Other team members were Kylie Taylor...
IOWA STATE
Daily Journal of Commerce

Award honorees named for annual DJC event

The Daily Journal of Commerce has announced its Women of Vision Award winners for 2021. The awards honor women who are shaping the built environment in Oregon and Southwest Washington via technical skill, leadership, mentoring efforts, community involvement, and promotion of industry diversity. An in-person celebration will take place Oct....
PORTLAND, OR
gotowncrier.com

Local Girl Scouts Focus On Beach Cleanups To Earn Silver Award

In recent months, local Girl Scouts from Troop 20403 have been planning and working on earning their Girl Scout Silver Award. The issue that they decided to focus on was ocean pollution and how it affects marine life. The girls in the troop have hosted several beach cleanups and have...
JUPITER, FL
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Kelsey Brown Named Miss Agriculture USA Queen

Kelsey Brown of Dysart, Iowa was recently named the 2022 Iowa Teen Miss Agriculture USA Queen. Miss Agriculture USA is a national nonprofit organization that focuses on positively promoting agriculture featuring queens of all ages that promote, celebrate and educate about all the diverse aspects of agriculture. Kelsey is the...
DYSART, IA
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Prairie Hills introduces new director

INDEPENDENCE – Prairie Hills Independence is holding a “drive-thru meet-and-greet” for its new director, Amy McAtee, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14. The public is invited to meet McAtee and drive away with a take ’n bake pizza and a bottle of water. RSVPs to welcomeindy@prairiehillsliving.com are appreciated.
INDEPENDENCE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy