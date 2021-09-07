CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad Donates $1,000 from Mayor’s Walking Challenge to Zoo Idaho

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO - Whether he was strolling, hiking, or running, every step by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad last October brought him closer to earning funds for Zoo Idaho. Last Monday, Mayor Blad presented Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho Superintendent, with a $1,000 donation from his completion of the 2020 Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Mayor’s Walking Challenge. The money will fund the construction of two rest spots along the Zoo’s Western States Cat pathway. Outfitted with a shade structure and places to sit, the rest areas will provide convenient places for patrons to take a quick break while they are strolling around Zoo Idaho.

