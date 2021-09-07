Gareth Southgate: No telling how Cristiano Ronaldo will affect Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford at Man Utd
England manager Gareth Southgate admits only time will tell regarding how Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United will impact Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood. Rashford is currently out after undergoing shoulder surgery last month, while Greenwood has played almost every minute of United's Premier League campaign so far, scoring in each of their opening three games.www.skysports.com
