Nothing announces the arrival of autumn quite like a sprawling corn maze. And here in Ohio, we celebrate fall in a big way! For proof of this, look no further than Kuchta Farms. This family-run destination is offering an exciting event known as “Find the Wine” that will appeal to wine enthusiasts and adventure lovers alike. Essentially, the farm will hide different wine-tasting stations throughout the corn maze and sunflower field. As you explore the beautiful property, you’ll get to sip on some delicious local wine. What could be better? If you’re ready to purchase your tickets, click here!

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO