Today, one of the biggest things is how you are defined and what you believe matters to you, how the day you see yourself. Growing up, I felt as if I never understood what I was because I let other people control my sense of worth and let them define me. Although I tried to get out of that zone, I never felt complete as I was unsure who I was and where I wanted to be. Starting high school, a massive thing for students is planning out the next four years of their life, what classes are needed, how I get into college, what I want to be when I grow up, and how I become successful.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO