Opinion: Expungement reform can promote safety and personal responsibility
Data and a growing number of officials are finding that allowing certain people to expunge their criminal records results in less crime and greater personal responsibility. Many individuals have been convicted of lower-tier crimes, including drug offenses. While those individuals are now incentivized to stay straight upon their release, that process is hindered by the fact that their criminal record remains public. Good luck getting even entry-level jobs with a criminal record.tulsaworld.com
