Syracuse, NY

Why Wayne Mahar decided to retire in December: A note from our Chief Meteorologist

By Wayne Mahar
cnycentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week I announced I would be retiring from CNY Central. Since that announcement, I have received hundreds of emails, social media comments and yes, even old-fashioned phone calls. I very much appreciate each and every one of them just as I appreciate each and every one of you. Although I know it is the right decision, and I look forward to the next chapter in my life, it is hard and emotional for me because central New York and all of you mean so much to me. I keep reminding myself of a saying I heard, "Don't be sad because it is over...be happy because it happened". I have to remind myself of that often.

cnycentral.com

Comments / 6

 

