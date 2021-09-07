CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TriSalus enrolls first patient in pressure-enabled drug delivery trial for treating melanoma

By Sean Whooley
massdevice.com
 7 days ago

TriSalus Life Sciences announced today that it enrolled the first patient in its clinical study of a treatment for metastatic uveal melanoma. The PERIO-01 clinical study evaluates SD-101, an investigational toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist in adults with metastatic uveal melanoma through intravascular administration into uveal melanoma liver metastasis lesions in combination with checkpoint inhibitors using the novel pressure-enabled drug delivery (PEDD) approach.

www.massdevice.com

