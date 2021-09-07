CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Penn State's Ji'Ayir Brown on game-winning interception: 'Oh, this one is definitely mine

By Tyler Fangman
saturdaytradition.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenn State is coming off a massive win against the No.12 Wisconsin Badgers on the road to start the season 1-0. The game did not look pretty, as it was a defensive slugfest throughout. The Nittany Lions would end up prevailing 16-10. Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz throwing 2 picks in the final three minutes helped the Nittany Lions to hold onto the lead and eventually the victory.

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State drum major Austin Bowman picks himself up after fall

You can’t see too much when you’re about to make a ramp entrance at Ohio Stadium. Standing at the north end, in the shadow of the rotunda, the throng of 100,000-plus scarlet-and-gray-clad fans reveals itself gradually as you descend to field level. At top speed, it gets to you in...
OHIO STATE
HOT 107.9

Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away. Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 1 guy stood out as the worst player on the field

The Chicago Bears were dominated on Sunday. We mostly saw it coming because the Los Angeles Rams are an elite team that now has an elite quarterback but it still stings that the Bears are this bad. They are using Andy Dalton over Justin Fields which is a joke in itself but again, we all knew it was coming. The one thing we didn’t know for sure was the defense’s chance to be good.
NFL
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally after Auburn’s 2-0 start heading into Penn State game

Auburn took care of business in blowout fashion for the second straight week, as expected. The program improved to 2-0 under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin, dispatching in-state FCS opponent Alabama State, 62-0, on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Now, the real fun begins for Harsin and his Tigers, whose first real challenge of the season looms next weekend at Penn State for a top-25 nonconference matchup.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball State#Wisconsin Badgers#American Football#Penn State#The Nittany Lions
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Auburn football fans react to Penn State’s ‘we want Auburn’ chant

Penn State fans gave Auburn football bulletin board material when they chanted ‘we want Auburn’ following a dominant 44-13 win over Ball State. The Nittany Lions feasted on the defending MAC Champions before looking ahead to their Week Three matchup against a Tigers program that has outscored its two opponents 122-10 so far this season.
AUBURN, AL
College Football News

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Game Preview

Oklahoma vs Nebraska prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. The Huskers have turned it back around. They looked they needed a few tune-ups to start the season as they stumbled their way through a Week 1 loss to Illinois. Beating Fordham and Buffalo doesn’t change anything if they can’t roasted by Oklahoma and Michigan State on the road over the next two weeks, but there are improvements.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Penn State's White Out vs. Auburn

Week 3 of the 2021 college football season is coming and with it, an exciting non-conference matchup. For the third time ever, Penn State (2-0) and Auburn (2-0) will face each other on the football field. The series is tied 1-to-1, with the Tigers claiming the last victory in 2003 with a 13-9 score.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy