Tesla, along with the partners at the battery 500 consortium has been working on the latest research on batteries for electric cars, which has ultimately led to a battery that is capable of withstanding up to 600 charge cycles. The race to improve batteries for electric cars is still raging on. Research is advancing at a dizzying pace with the idea of being able to obtain batteries that offer longer periods of useful life.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO