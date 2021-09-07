CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making everything perfect

By Elizabeth Mehren
orartswatch.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a recent party in Portland to celebrate her first book, Kate Nason decorated the tables with china painted with delicate pink roses. “Please take a cup or a saucer home with you,” she told her guests. “And if you feel like it, throw it against a wall.”. This, as...

www.orartswatch.org

Comments / 0

 

Too young to remember 9/11, these adults make sense of the day that changed everything

Every morning since March, carpenter Dominick Domingo wakes up, dons a hardhat, and commutes from Staten Island to the construction site of a performing arts center on Fulton St in Manhattan. Just a block away, the Freedom Tower reaches its spire to the heavens— a constant reminder of the day that no one in New York City will ever forget. But for Domingo, now 22, Sept. 11, 2001, is beyond the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
orartswatch.org

Wound: A poem for Sept. 11

My legs folded under like paperclips. I sat there staring at the pictures in the New York Times with the surprising catchy headlines all those pretty women with their messy ponytails holding photos of their lovely men (now dust) in their graceful pale-nailed hands like flags of surrender. Cried I...
YOGA
WausauPilot

EXCERPT: 20 years on, ‘The Falling Man’ is still you and me

The following account from Associated Press photographer Richard Drew is excerpted from the book “September 11: The 9/11 Story, Aftermath and Legacy,” an in-depth look at AP’s coverage of 9/11 and the events that followed. On that day, Drew made one of the most indelible — and harrowing — images of the 21st century. It accompanies this story, but not as the main image.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Harper's Bazaar

This Is What Meghan Fox Wears to the Organic Grocery Store

Megan Fox would like to know your thoughts on her latest fit. Yesterday, the star actress appeared in Los Angeles in a lime green bodysuit by Diggzy with a round cut-out at the midriff revealing a sultry dose of under-boob. She paired the neon piece with a light-wash, relaxed fit denim set by Alexander Wang and accessorized with a matching green bag, perfecting the duochrome look's symmetry of hues.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Has Been Found

British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Trina is engaged, meet her fiancé Raymond Taylor on Instagram

Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Entertainment Tonight Cohost Nischelle Turner Is Making History—And Embracing Her Curls as She Goes

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Texture Diaries is a space for Black people across industries to reflect on their journeys to self-love, and how accepting their hair, in all its glory, played a pivotal role in this process. Each week they share their favorite hair rituals, products, and the biggest lessons they’ve learned when it comes to affirming their beauty and owning their unique hair texture.
HAIR CARE
orartswatch.org

Q&A: Chris Ayzoukian, director of Beaverton’s new Reser arts center

EDITOR’S NOTE: Brian Libby talks with Chris Ayzoukian, executive director of the new Patricia Reser Center for the Arts, approaching the final stages of construction at The Round in Beaverton. The center, which is set to open in March 2022 and will include a 550-seat performance hall, an art gallery, and other features, is the realization of a longtime dream to establish a major cultural and performance center in the heart of Washington County. Ayzoukian helps launch the new art center after 17 years with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, most recently as vice president in charge of concert production of more than 200 shows annually, plus worldwide touring. “We put people in a dark room, the lights go down and they become one audience. You feel this kinship with the people around you and you might when you come out think differently,” Ayzoukian tells Libby.
BEAVERTON, OR
orartswatch.org

Weekly (p)reviews: From What to Why

Stopping Portland musician Mat Randol in his tracks for even a few minutes ain’t easy. Especially in 2021, a year that has already seen the release of two albums bearing his name: Why Are You Like This?, a braggadocious collaboration with fellow local rhymer YoungShirtMayne, and What Are You Afraid Of?, his measured, introspective solo joint that dropped last month.
PORTLAND, OR
orartswatch.org

From Earth to Elsewhere: Remembering R. Murray Schafer

A couple years ago I went to the Portland Art Museum to look at the Monet and van Gogh on the first floor of the Jubitz Center for modern and contemporary art. Suddenly I realized how quiet the building was; it felt like everything receded a bit, footsteps and distant sounds faded into the background. Were they playing pink noise over speakers? I asked an attendant who said she didn’t know: it must be the HVAC system in the building. Did the designers of the gallery intentionally make the air conditioning so pleasantly mellow?
PORTLAND, OR
Slate

Colson Whitehead Is Still Just Doing His Weird Thing

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. Colson...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
orartswatch.org

Rising in Beaverton: West Gate

Beaverton has been waiting more than 30 years for an arts venue like the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts to call its own, but first I had to find it. Making the right turn from busy Canyon Road onto littler Rose Biggi Avenue, there was just a strip mall with Beaverton Cleaners and Superbowl Teriyaki marking the corner. But another block inland from the thoroughfare, things changed quickly. To my right was Beaverton City Hall. Just beyond was The Round, with multistory condos and offices with ground-floor retail, oriented around the adjacent Beaverton Central MAX station. On the other side of Rose Biggi Avenue was a five-story Hyatt House hotel, occupying the former Westgate Theater multiplex site, where I’d seen countless Lucas and Spielberg blockbusters as a kid.
BEAVERTON, OR
Daily Iowan

Ask the Author: Meredith Stabel

UI English doctoral candidate and UI Press Editor Meredith Stabel published her first book, Radicals: Audacious Writings by American Women, alongside her co-editor Zachary Turpin, on June 15, 2021. The book composes the long-lost writings of several 19th century female authors, both well known and unknown, and has been praised for its inclusivity of genres and voices. Stabel sat down with The Daily Iowan to discuss her book and her creative inspirations.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
orartswatch.org

Yamhill County calendar: Women, agriculture, diversity

Despite murmurs that post-pandemic normalcy is returning too quickly, Yamhill County’s arts and culture scene is gathering momentum, even in the face of rising daily COVID caseloads and the state’s indoor and outdoor mask mandate. That said, the arts venues listed below are probably among the safest places you can...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

