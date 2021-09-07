WATCH: GM temporarily shuts down more than half of North American plants

Some Cadillac dealerships are entering new, luxury-focused markets as the automaker prepares to roll out a new line of battery-electric vehicles in the coming years. Cadillac saw about 150 of its U.S. retailers jump ship last year to avoid making mandatory upgrades designed to support the sale of its future EV models. General Motors anticipated some Cadillac dealerships would not be on board with the required upgrades, which would cost most stores upwards of $200,000, so it set up a program to offer these stores buyout offers ranging from $300,000 to nearly $1 million.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO