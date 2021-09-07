With Help from Fannie Mae, Paradise, CA Rebuilds Over 1,000 Homes

The town of Paradise, in Butte Bounty, CA, was nearly destroyed by wildfires in 2018 when over 11,100 homes plus 2,000 structures were lost to the Camp Fire, the most destructive wildfire in California history. This summer, as wildfires again burn across the West, like the nearby Dixie Fire, now the largest fire in California history, residents face a renewed threat. But there is hopeful news, and a model for recovery and resiliency available to other fire-impacted communities, as over 1,000 homes have been rebuilt, including 1,0001 single-family homes and 182 multifamily units, thanks to a partnership between Fannie Mae and the Rebuild Paradise Foundation.