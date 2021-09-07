CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Surviving Mars: Below & Beyond Has Landed on PS4

By Megan Smith
pureplaystation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDig deep into Mars and expand your colony in the recent expansion. Publisher Abstraction and developer Paradox interactive’s latest expansion, Below & Beyond, has finally touched down on Surviving Mars and it has plenty of new features for the astronauts that are living on the red planet surface to make the most of.

pureplaystation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

NASA's Perseverance Rover Has Scooped Up Its First Sample of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover successfully completed its first sample-taking operation 190 days into its mission on Mars, a NASA Twitter post reveals. On Sept. 1, NASA stated that data had arrived from Perseverance via its Deep Space Network (DSN), showing that the machine had successfully completed the sample-taking operation of drilling into a rock on the red planet's surface and retrieving a thin core of rock sample.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Dusty Snow on Mars Could be Melting Just Below the Surface

Dust on Mars gets everywhere – including on top of ice deposited during one of Mars’ previous ice ages. Just how that dust affects the ice is still up for some debate. Adding to that debate, a recent paper by researchers at Arizona State University and the University of Washington has laid out a map between the dust content of a glacier and the brightness of its ice.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surviving Mars#Ps4#Asteroid#Publisher Abstraction#Below Beyond#Recon Expansion#The Playstation Store
Newswise

What Has Been Discovered About the Mars Surface? How Does That Relate to Human Missions?

Newswise — September 2, 2021 – Scientists have been studying the Martian surface with spacecraft since 1965. The September 1st Soils Matter blog explores the different soil-related findings we have learned from Mars explorations. Blogger Elizabeth Rampe explains, “Active wind-blown sediments and ancient sedimentary rocks on Mars have very low...
ASTRONOMY
gamepressure.com

New Expansion for Surviving Mars Announced - Explore Caves and Mine Asteroids

Surviving Mars: Below & Beyond is the next big expansion for the 2018 space city builder. The DLC will enable us to explore the underground and mine resources from asteroids. It was announced in March that the great space strategy game Surviving Mars would receive a major expansion later this year. The developers have kept their promise - publisher Paradox Interactive and Abstraction announced the imminent launch of a DLC titled Below & Beyond. The expansion will be released on September 7, 2021 and will introduce a strong breath of fresh air to the game - from now on, players will be able to extract resources from asteroids and build colonies in underground caverns.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Surviving Mars Free on Steam for the next 24 hours

Publisher Paradox Interactive has recently announced that their game, Surviving Mars is ‘up for grabs’ on Steam for the next 24 hours. They would also want to make sure to let your friends know about it, so they won’t miss their Martian adventure! There are also big discounts on some older content. Don’t miss out on the opportunity!
VIDEO GAMES
Houston Chronicle

Perseverance has successfully captured its first rock sample from Mars

NASA's Perseverance Rover has successfully captured a piece of Martian rock. This sample -- collected on the rover's second try as the first attempt was thwarted by a crumbly rock -- is inside an airtight titanium sample tube stored in the rover's belly. The rover will collect additional samples and then leave these tubes in caches on the Red Planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cars
dotesports.com

Every MTG multicolor land that survives 2021 Standard rotation

Formats are often defined by the strength of their mana bases. Efficient multicolor lands allow two and three-color decks to contest at the top-end of a format like Standard. Four and Five-color decks can thrive in the rare circumstances where a format’s mana base is exceptionally strong. Modern can handle...
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Far Cry 3 and Surviving Mars are currently free keep forever this week

After the Epic Games Store’s success in offering up free games every week, more and more free game promotions have popped up for various storefronts. Although we’re still waiting on Epic’s next batch of free games due to claim tomorrow, a couple other titles are currently free to claim and keep forever this week.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Hellraiser Has Arrived in Dead by Daylight on PS5, PS4

Hellraiser’s horrific aberration Pinhead has arrived in Dead by Daylight on PlayStation 5 and PS4, complete with his own set of masochistic powers and perks. As with all Killers in Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetric multiplayer game, the Cenobite brings with him his own unique set of systems, including a controllable chain which can be used to slow his victims down.
VIDEO GAMES
pureplaystation.com

Review: Bus Simulator 21 – PS5, PS4

I’ve ridden buses my whole life, but I’ve never had the luxury of actually driving a bus. I did try and start the school bus one time, but that got me nothing other than a month-long ban from the school bus and a slap around the ear from my parents.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Surviving Mars Update 1.26 Patch Notes

Surviving Mars has today launched its 1.26 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. As the major Below and Beyond DLC only just released, today’s patch acts as a cleanup for outstanding issues following that update. With that said, there are some gameplay improvements worth keeping an eye on, such as some rebalancing and adjustments for various techs in the game. With plenty to go over though, let’s not waste any more time. Here’s all that’s new with Surviving Mars update 1.26!
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

How Can Games See the Impossibility of Infinite Space?

There’s something about traveling when you get lost in the in-between of locations. You aren’t anywhere particularly interesting like a town or pitstop. There might be mountains or forests you could use as a landmark or you could be in the middle of great plains with nothing but the sky and blanket of grass for days. At some point, it can feel lost, like every bend and every tree has been passed before over and over again. Space, Outer Space, has journeys longer than the rise and fall of entire civilizations, longer than life rises and falls.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Classical Age ARPG Asterigos Announced for PC, PS4, and PS5

Indie Taiwanese game developer Acme Gamestudio has announced ARPG Asterigos for PC, PS4, and PS5. While Asterigos is launching first on Windows PC and PlayStation 4 in spring 2022, a PlayStation 5 release is coming sometime in fall 2022. Built within Unreal Engine 4, Asterigos includes a free roaming experience...
VIDEO GAMES
Union-Recorder

OUR SPACE: Perseverance grabs a piece of Mars

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again. The Perseverance Rover, our newest Mars rover, has a huge list of tasks to accomplish, and one of the most important ones is gathering samples of Mars that will be retrieved by an upcoming mission and returned to Earth for study. It’s not picking up any random rock, either. When you’re looking for life on another planet whose surface has been pretty much sterilized by harsh radiation for eons you need to dig a little deeper — check the inside of rocks for fossil evidence or maybe even some hardy organisms that survive within the shelter of the rock surrounding it.
ASTRONOMY
GeekTyrant

Nintendo Releases Another Trailer for METROID DREAD

Nintendo has given us another trailer for highlighting more gameplay and story elements from the game. We’ve seen most of the weapons that are displayed in the trailer, but this one helps give a name and explanation to them which is nice to those new to the Metroid franchise. We also get to see more Chozo since the last trailer, adding to the mystery of what they are doing on the planet and why they are so hostile to Samus. I think there are two likely answers. One, this group of Chozo don’t know Samus and think she may have stolen their technology. Given how far flung across the galaxy the Chozo seem to be and how much of their tech Samus obviously uses I don’t think this is a terribly unlikely thing. My other thought is that these Chozo are being controlled by the parasite found on this new planet. Maybe these Chozo came to put an end to the X parasite and got taken over before they could finish their work? Whatever the case, these Chozo are definitely hostile to Samus, so not only will you be contending with E.M.M.I robots and monsters, but you’ll have deadly Chozo encounters as well. I’m still stoked for this game and it makes me happy that Nintendo is showing the Metroid series some love. This will definitely help hold me over until more of the Metroid Prime series is released. You can preorder Metroid Dread now or wait for it to release on October 8.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy