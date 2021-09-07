Enterprise Growth Can Create Revenue Integrity Challenges

EGain, a leading provider of digital customer engagement solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021. “We delivered solid financial performance to end our fiscal 2021, with top and bottom-line results ahead of our guidance and street consensus,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “Even as we stepped up our investments in fiscal 2021, our improved gross margins resulted in better-than-expected bottom-line results for the fiscal year. We are taking actions to translate our product leadership into market dominance in knowledge management and digital customer engagement, including continuing to invest in the coming year to further build out our platform API offerings, develop our partner ecosystem and expand our market coverage. We expect these investments to accelerate our growth trajectory in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”
