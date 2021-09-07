CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise Growth Can Create Revenue Integrity Challenges

healthitsecurity.com
 9 days ago

Chargemaster automation can help hospitals and health systems meet the challenge of maintaining revenue integrity through mergers, acquisitions and service line expansion. Our latest white paper details how these situations relate to the chargemaster and offers advice on how to avoid negative revenue integrity impacts.

healthitsecurity.com

Las Vegas Herald

At 31.7% Growth Rate: Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Generating Revenue of $5,853 million by 2025

Growing demand for enhanced computing performance for data analysis and increase in usage of modeling and simulation in healthcare, BFSI, and the energy sector drive the market growth. An increase in investments in quantum computing technology, implementation of high-performance computing, and demand for finance and medical research applications drive the...
ENTERPRISE, NV
ucbjournal.com

Strong economy reflected in TN revenue growth

NASHVILLE – Tennessee revenues were more than the budgeted estimates for the first month of the state’s fiscal year. Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley today reported that August revenues were $1.4 billion, which is $255.8 million more than August 2020, and $267.9 million more than the budgeted estimates. The growth rate for all taxes in August was 22.11%.
TENNESSEE STATE
CMSWire

What Should Enterprises Do to Offset Future Technology Disruption?

While the concept and even the practice of digital transformation and the disruption it brings has now been widely accepted in the enterprise, its not a done deal yet. Digital disruption is clearly something that will have to be managed in the future and the future could be closer than anyone thinks.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Coda Octopus Clocks Q3 Revenue Growth of 8%

Coda Octopus Group Inc (NASDAQ: CODA) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $5.827 million, marginally ahead of the consensus of $5.80 million. Gross profit improved 16.4% to $4.2 million. SG&A expenses for the quarter increased by 43.7%. EPS of $0.13 beat the consensus of $0.12. Coda Octopus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Economy
Stamford Advocate

Centrinex Expands LMS Platform Portfolio Through LoanPro Partnership

LENEXA, Kan. (PRWEB) September 13, 2021. Midwest-based call center, Centrinex, announces a partnership with LoanPro, the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software (LMS) in the US/Canadian marketplace. The addition of LoanPro to Centrinex’s LMS portfolio brings yet another platform option to the call center’s financial clients who wish to bring even more efficiencies to their loan/lease lifecycles.
SOFTWARE
The Guardian

Enterprise Growth Manager/Director

With a Head Office in London, our client is a venture-backed scale-up with offices in Barcelona and New York. Having recently closed Series A funding, they are now keen to bring in an exceptional Growth Manager to join them on their journey to Series B and beyond. 2021 has seen them grow significantly and this is expected to continue with revenues increasing by 300%+.
BUSINESS
murphyshockeylaw.net

Huge Growth of Enterprise Search Software Market by 2027 | Swiftype, Algolia

A2Z Market Research announces the release of Enterprise Search Software Market research report. The market is predictable to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. Enterprise Search Software Market 2021 research report presents analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market. The report gives a clear picture of the current market situation. It includes historical and technological advent Digital Wallpaper, macro-economic and governing factors and valuates market size in terms of value and volume, in the market.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

UP Fintech Clocks 99% Growth In Q2 Revenue

Online brokerage firm UP Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 98.7% year-on-year to $60.2 million, missing the estimate of $89.97 million. Segments: Commissions were $30.9 million, up 63.7% Y/Y. Financing service fees were $2.2 million, up 31.6% Y/Y. Interest income was $16.8 million, up 134.9%...
STOCKS
healthitsecurity.com

Realize the Financial Opportunity of your Lab with EHR-integrated Clinical Decision Support

Hospital-based labs are under threat. Despite their critical role in diagnosis and treatment, many labs are at risk of financial insolvency. Labs are struggling to cope with sweeping reimbursement cuts, increasing price pressure from national reference laboratories, and internal inefficiencies spurred by inappropriate ordering. This webinar will show how point-of-order...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Symphony MediaAI Names S.V. Vasudevan CTO To Lead Enterprise AI-driven Revenue Optimization In Media And Entertainment

Symphony MediaAI has named S.V. Vasudevan chief technology officer to meet media and entertainment industry demand for a complete revenue optimization platform powered by enterprise AI. Vasudevan is the former head of product for Petrichor Networks, senior director of product and strategy for TiVo, and has risen through leadership positions...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Teradata Solves Biggest Challenges of Executing Analytics at Scale for Enterprise Customers

New Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) functionality integrates open-source technologies, complementing an analytics framework that helps businesses operationalize artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects at scale. Teradata, the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, announced that Vantage is now able to operationalize externally created predictive models,...
TECHNOLOGY
vermontbiz.com

New Breed welcomes Lapointe as director of revenue integrations and applications

New Breed, the revenue performance management partner for the world's fastest-growing subscription companies, today announced the appointment of Dave Lapointe as its first Director of Revenue Integrations and Applications. Lapointe brings over 20 years of development, analytics, and revenue operations experience to the role. He most recently served as Director...
BUSINESS
eWeek

The New Focus on CloudOps: How Enterprise Cloud Migration Can Succeed

The numbers are in: The global cloud computing market has reached $250.04 billion in 2021 with a projected compound annual growth rate of 17.9%, which will reach $791.48 billion by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Statistics vary, but most enterprises have migrated between 20-40 percent of their systems to...
COMPUTERS
techweez.com

Enterprise Resource Planning Can Still Boost Your Business, and Here is How To

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global business market and has subsequently forced companies to close their doors for good. Though initially, this had left a lot of businesses scrambling to adjust, others have turned to business software, which has unlocked new opportunities and far greater efficiencies. Businesses of...
SOFTWARE
physicianspractice.com

Intentional growth plans can avoid loss of revenue, talent, and patients

Running a successful medical practice is no small feat. The complexities of insurance, HIPAA compliance, technology solutions, and other needs grow exponentially year over year—and if you’re not keeping up, you’re falling behind. Without focus and intentionality in your growth plan, you may find yourself in a situation where you...
HEALTH
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

TCC rated as an A+ business due to revenue stability and growth

A local tribal consortium is not only serving Alaska Natives of the Interior, it is also thriving as a business and an investment opportunity. Tanana Chiefs Conference, which provides essential health services for its members, showed solid performance and financial stability through the pandemic. This is why it was rated as an A+ business, worth investing in, by the American credit rating agency, Fitch Ratings.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TechCrunch

Stravito raises $14.6M to create a ‘Netflix for enterprise market research’

Swedish startup Stravito says it can centralize internal and external data sources and create something more akin to a “Spotify or Netflix” for these kinds of assets, making them far more usable and consumable, they say. It’s clearly onto something, since it’s now raised a €12.4 million ($14.6 million USD)...
BUSINESS
CIO

How Enterprises Can Increase ROI in Their HPC Environment

For a half century, supercomputers have performed the tasks that excite people’s imaginations – crunching enough data to simulate nuclear tests, map the human genome, and target the precise locations to drill new oil wells. And they’re taking on even bigger roles today. These high-performance computing (HPC) systems are powering a new wave of data-intensive applications that rely on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), 3-D imaging (GPUs), and the Internet of Things (IoT).
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

eGain Reports 18% Increase in SaaS Revenue for Fiscal 2021; Topline Growth Driven by New Customers and Enterprise Expansions

EGain, a leading provider of digital customer engagement solutions, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021. “We delivered solid financial performance to end our fiscal 2021, with top and bottom-line results ahead of our guidance and street consensus,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “Even as we stepped up our investments in fiscal 2021, our improved gross margins resulted in better-than-expected bottom-line results for the fiscal year. We are taking actions to translate our product leadership into market dominance in knowledge management and digital customer engagement, including continuing to invest in the coming year to further build out our platform API offerings, develop our partner ecosystem and expand our market coverage. We expect these investments to accelerate our growth trajectory in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS

