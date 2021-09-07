Best Cyber Monday camera deals in 2021

If there is one thing to know about Leica cameras, it would be the fact that they do not come cheap… they seriously don’t! They’re basically ‘luxuries’ in the photography world. With this, the brand has a very specific kind of target market. If you are one of its passionate fanatics and you have the means to afford one, Leica has a lot to offer. But, what does make them attractive to such kinds of individuals? After all, the market offers Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Fujifilm, and Sony. They offer tremendous autofocus systems and incredible viewfinders that can make everything easier for you. On the other side of the coin, Leica M cameras like M10-R and M10 Monochrom come with a rangefinder that can even take you time to master. Even its mirrorless and compact models like CL and Q2 use a contrast-based AF system that can never outthrone Canon’s Dual Pixel. So, why Leica? Well, as Leica followers put it: it’s all about the experience. That is fairly true.

