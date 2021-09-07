World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 allows you to unlock flight again by dying

The most immediate fallout of the ongoing Activision-Blizzard lawsuit has been the removal of numerous references to now-former employees directly named or implicated in the suit, and the latest hotfix has removed a number of such references in World of Warcraft. Jonathan LeCraft, Jesse McCree, and Luis Barriga have had the vast majority of their references removed, with NPC names changed and items renamed. Worth noting is that there is still one reference to McCree in the game with the Draenei city of Mac’Aree and a few NPCs whose names have not yet been changed, so there’s still some work to be done in this department, but the overall reference volume is going down.

