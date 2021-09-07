World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 allows you to unlock flight again by dying
People are dying to fly in World of Warcraft’s upcoming next patch. You might be about to argue that flight isn’t keeping with the theme of patch 9.1.5 (“baby, we changed, please love us again”) because flight was actually unlocked back in patch 9.1, and that’s accurate, but in this particular case that first line wasn’t hyperbole. One of the undocumented changes currently up on the test server is exactly what it sounds like, allowing players to fly while in spirit form in the four main zones of the Shadowlands.massivelyop.com
