CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 allows you to unlock flight again by dying

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are dying to fly in World of Warcraft’s upcoming next patch. You might be about to argue that flight isn’t keeping with the theme of patch 9.1.5 (“baby, we changed, please love us again”) because flight was actually unlocked back in patch 9.1, and that’s accurate, but in this particular case that first line wasn’t hyperbole. One of the undocumented changes currently up on the test server is exactly what it sounds like, allowing players to fly while in spirit form in the four main zones of the Shadowlands.

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

World of Warcraft removes references to former employees and removes the AoE cap in patch 9.1.5

The most immediate fallout of the ongoing Activision-Blizzard lawsuit has been the removal of numerous references to now-former employees directly named or implicated in the suit, and the latest hotfix has removed a number of such references in World of Warcraft. Jonathan LeCraft, Jesse McCree, and Luis Barriga have had the vast majority of their references removed, with NPC names changed and items renamed. Worth noting is that there is still one reference to McCree in the game with the Draenei city of Mac’Aree and a few NPCs whose names have not yet been changed, so there’s still some work to be done in this department, but the overall reference volume is going down.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

World of Warcraft Fan Edit Makes Big Improvement to New Hearthstone Mount

World of Warcraft Fan Edit Makes Big Improvement to New Hearthstone Mount. TheHearthstoneA promotion was recently launched to give additional goodies to players of the new Mercenaries mode. Some fans disagree about the rewards, which include a bonus item.World of WarcraftMount. Reddit user Wildchargeart recently posted a version of the...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Blizzard offers piles of Hearthstone and World of Warcraft loot to boost subs

If you were among the gamers who thought it was a little thirsty of Blizzard to finally be dishing out long-wanted changes in World of Warcraft just as the effects of a weak expansion, flopped patch, and major scandal were catching up with the game, well, this afternoon’s news won’t impress you. As part of the Hearthstone Mercenaries hoopla, Blizzard is offering several cross-promotional deals that get you loot in its different core titles.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
massivelyop.com

Blizzard’s Mike Ybarra clarifies that Ion Hazzikostas is still running World of Warcraft

Ever since Bobby Kotick removed J. Allen Brack from his post atop Blizzard and replaced him with Mike Ybarra and Jen Oneal in the wake of the sexual discrimination and harassment lawsuit, gamers have wondered who exactly is running the show at World of Warcraft. According to Ybarra himself, it’s still the person who was running it before: Game Director Ion Hazzikostas.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 kicks off testing with a number of new customization options for Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elves

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: World of Warcraft wants you to love it again. Can you come up with another reason for the game suddenly adding a lot of additional customization options players have requested? You might not actually care about why, though; you might just be happy that you’ve got a lot of new options to decorate your Nightborne, Lightforged Draenei, and Void Elf characters, complete with new toggles and a variety of more elaborate options for each of these three races.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Soapbox: Single-player open worlds will never equal those of MMORPGs

These days it seems like sprawling open worlds are becoming an ever more popular choice for single-player games, from the newer Assassin’s Creed titles to the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West. Despite the popularity of these games, though — and despite the fact I myself enjoy them at times — I can’t help but feel this in some ways the wrong direction for gaming to go.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
dexerto.com

WoW Shadowlands Patch 9.1.5: Release date, early patch notes

World of Warcraft’s upcoming update for WoW Shadowlands, Patch 9.1.5, is set to shake up the Covenant system, Conduit Energy and remove the game’s AoE cap. Despite a rocky few months, Blizzard have released details about World of Warcraft’s upcoming Patch 9.1.5 update. With a focus on reworking in-game systems, as well as removing the AoE cap and Conduit Energy, there’s a lot to digest.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to get the Vicious Saddle in World of Warcraft

There’s a wide array of mounts within World of Warcraft, that can be equipped for your various animals within the game, and some of these including the Vicious Saddle are reserved for PvP legends!. In the land of gaming in 2021, there’s been a lot of new entries into the...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Fallout 76 Fallout Worlds Update Patch Notes

The Fallout Worlds update has officially landed in Fallout 76, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch! Season 6 has unfortunately been delayed to September 21, but it’s thankfully not all bad. Today, the team is introducing the new Fallout Worlds mode, which brings with it new Public and Custom worlds to play in. You’ll need to be subscribed to Fallout 1st if you want to host a custom world, but public worlds are free to test out some tweaks on the classic Fallout 76 format. That isn’t all coming with this update though. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with the Fallout Worlds update for Fallout 76!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Of Warcraft#Shadowlands#Mmo#Blitzchung
The Independent

Blizzard removing potentially offensive jokes from World of Warcraft

In the wake of the discrimination lawsuit filed by the State of California, Blizzard’s next update for World of Warcraft will be removing inappropriate references and jokes from the game. According to PC Gamer, specifically two achievements will have their names changed. "My Sack is Gigantique" will be renamed "My...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What are the dumbest arguments in the MMO genre?

I saw a quote on Twitter a while back that really resonated with me:. “Hell is aging and growing older but having to hear the same dumb arguments each time a new video game is announced.”. I know I’ve been doing this a long time and playing in the genre...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

World of Warcraft renames achievements in patch 9.1.5 and hotfixes faster Conduit Energy refills

If the theme of patch 9.1.5 for World of Warcraft is “please love us again,” the subtheme is “we’re removing the stuff that really shouldn’t have been in the game nearly this long.” Case in point, two of the game’s achievements are being renamed in the next patch, with “My Sack is Gigantique” redubbed “My Storage is Gigantique” (obtained by equipping a specific bag sold by NPC Haris Pilton) and “Bros before Ho Ho Ho’s” renamed “Holiday Bromance” (obtained as part of the annual Christmas event).
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

World of Warcraft Achievements change to remove “sack” and “ho”

Two World of Warcraft Achievements will be changed by Blizzard, removing references to “sacks” and “hos”. A pair of Achievements will be altered as part of the title’s 9.1.5 update, as per Icy Veins. First, an Achievement named “My Sack is Gigantique” has been renamed to “My Storage is Gigantique”....
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
futuregamereleases.com

New World Open Beta Patch Notes

Today is a beautiful day, and Amazon Games is here to make sure it stays that way. Amazon’s New World is the next MMORPG slated to release on September 28. Being close to release, the developer has decided to host an Open Beta for everyone who hasn’t tried the game yet and look at all of the changes implemented since its last closed beta phase. Amazon Games has fixed plenty of issues so far, judging by the Open Beta patch notes, and it seems like players will no longer have the ability to exploit the flaws to gain certain in-game benefits.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy