Sweden’s Latest Exellent Retro Rock Export: Fans of the Dark
Weren’t we just saying that Sweden does retro rock better than anyone else?. But it’s not all feel-good party vibes, ala Crazy Lixx or The Night Flight Orchestra. Fans of the Dark, an outfit formed in 2020 — “one of the worst years in recent human history,” as the band describes it — are here with a dose of hardened reality, telling us in their latest single that “life kills, you will never control it.” Woof… ain’t that truth, though? Even if we’re hearing it through the filter of Skid Row riffs.www.metalsucks.net
Comments / 0