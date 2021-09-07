CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPSI Flat, But Consumers Slightly More Optimistic About Homebuying Conditions for First Time Since March

 9 days ago

Increase in Optimism Driven Partly by Signs of Moderation in Home Price Expectations and Continued Low Mortgage Rates. WASHINGTON, DC – The Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) Home Purchase Sentiment Index® (HPSI) was largely unchanged in August, decreasing 0.1 points to 75.7, as survey respondents tempered both their recent pessimism about homebuying conditions and their upward expectations of home price growth. Overall, three of the index’s six components increased month over month, while the other three decreased. Most notably, a greater share of consumers believes it’s a good time to buy a home – though that population remains firmly in the minority at only 32 percent – while the ongoing plurality of respondents who expect home prices to go up over the next 12 months declined to 40 percent, down from last month’s 46 percent but still well above the 24 percent of consumers who believe home prices will decline. Year over year, the full index is down 1.8 points.

IN THIS ARTICLE
