CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Worth Watching: ‘Impeachment,’ An ‘Untold’ Tennis Story, ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘Murders’ with a Sting

Columbus Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX’s American Crime Story franchise begins a new limited series based on the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. Netflix’s Untold series of sports documentaries concludes with a timely story about a tennis star’s struggle with anxiety. OWN’s Queen Sugar returns for a sixth season. Celebrity cameos spice up a new episode of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

columbustelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Impeachment – American Crime Story: When does it air and how to watch it?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a dramatisation of the events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. The anthology series previously dedicated its first season to OJ Simpson’s murder trial, and its second instalment to the killing of Gianni Versace. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on...
U.S. POLITICS
Entertainment Weekly

Fall for these TV thrillers in 2021

They're sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The return of early sunsets and cool, crisp evenings calls for dimming the lights and indulging in new and returning TV thrillers this fall. Tense interpersonal relationships and betrayal in Impeachment: American Crime Story satisfy those looking for the highest levels of office gossip, Wakefield questions what it is like to lose one's sanity as part of the job, and I Know What You Did Last Summer once again haunts from the past. Protective blankets and hot beverages are recommended.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The latest installment in the ongoing American Crime Story anthology series focuses on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. It’s told through the eyes of the women involved, including Linda Tripp, Paula Jones, and Monica Lewinsky. The Impeachment: American Crime Story premiere airs on FX on Tuesday, September 7. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Tell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: Queen Sugar, Malignant, Lucifer

Welcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of September 5th! We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to while stuck inside. This...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bianca Lawson
Person
Nova
Person
Sting
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Rutina Wesley
Person
Beanie Feldstein
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 1

Charley is in Southern California meeting with the democratic party leadership at a New Leader Summit. Davis is also there, but the two are sneaking around, trying to keep their rekindled romance a secret. Davis completely supports Charley’s political aspirations but points out that they won’t be able to keep...
TV SERIES
MLive.com

How to Watch “Queen Sugar” season 6 premiere

Queen Sugar returns tonight for another riveting season. Tune in at 8pm to watch the season 6 premiere of Queen Sugar, tonight on OWN. The hit drama series follows three siblings as they navigate their lives in Louisiana after the death of their father. Now, many seasons later, the characters are awaiting a baby, working to expose police corruption, reuniting with family members, and more. Queen Sugar dives into the Bordelon family’s life, revealing the often tough and complex realities of adulthood, while opening difficult conversations about race. Season 6 is sure to be filled with enough drama, love, and surprises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
TV SERIES
NBC News

'American Crime Story: Impeachment' centers Monica Lewinsky in hard-to-watch retelling

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” may be Ryan Murphy’s hardest to watch creation yet. It’s so difficult, it’s almost impossible to tell if the new FX series is actually any good. Is the urge to turn the TV off so intense because of the show’s tabloid melodrama, or its depiction of male misogyny? Ultimately, I found it hard to stop watching — even if was through my fingers.
TV & VIDEOS
cvindependent.com

Content Shifter: Nine Fall-TV Losers You Can Probably Only Find on YouTube

“Whatever happened to all this season’s losers of the year? / Every time I got to thinking, where’d they disappear.” —Cheap Trick, “Surrender.”. America’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band may or may not have been referencing the fall TV season, but for Content Shifter’s selfish purposes, let’s say they were. I’ve spent piles of money on Cheap Trick over the years—I even bought that album with “The Flame,” blech—so it’s time they gave back.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Queen Sugar#Fx#American Crime Story#Hulu#Only Murders#Season Premiere#The White House#Pentagon#Special Timely#The U S Davis Cup#Marine#Mtv#Pbs#America After 9 11#Frontline#Air Disasters#Smithsonian Channel#Paramount#Mvp
imdb.com

How Only Murders in the Building Landed Sting

Selena Gomez isn't the only A-list musician in Only Murders in the Building. We're, of course, talking about Sting's hilarious supporting role as a slightly more cantankerous version of himself in the murder-prone Arconia building. So, while chatting exclusively with the Hulu original's co-creator John Hoffman, we made sure to ask how exactly producers landed the "Every Breath You Take" singer. According to Hoffman, the character was always written to be a widely recognizable celebrity, but never in his wildest dreams did he think they'd book such a huge star. "Crazy, right?" he dished to E! News. "We all felt, 'Well good luck to us on that.' But it was born...
CELEBRITIES
Birmingham Star

Spike Lee captures untold stories in docu-series

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, Spike Lee decoded untold stories of the tragedy in a four-part documentary series for HBO 'NYC Epicenters: 9/11 - 2021 1/2'. As per Variety, the work is a tribute to the city's resilience and...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: The Untold Stories of Black TV

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. Sanford and Son. A Different World. Sister, Sister. For our October cover story, my colleague Hannah...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
Columbus Telegram

Norm Macdonald, comedian and former 'SNL' star, dies from cancer at 61

NEW YORK (AP) — Comic Norm Macdonald, a former "Saturday Night Live" writer and performer who was "Weekend Update" host during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private, according to Brillstein Entertainment Partners, his management firm in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Laredo Morning Times

Maya Rudolph Becomes Second Black Woman to Win Back-to-Back Acting Emmys in Same Category

With these wins, Rudolph also becomes only the second woman of color and the fourth person of color overall to pick up back-to-back acting wins in the same category from the Television Academy. Bill Cosby was the first to achieve this, with consecutive lead drama actor wins for “I Spy” in 1966, 1967 and 1968. Charles S. Dutton became the second, winning a guest drama actor statue in 2002 for “The Practice” and then the same race in 2003 for “Without A Trace.” Regina King was the first woman to do this, winning the supporting limited series/TV movie actress race first in 2015 and then again in 2016, both times for “American Crime.”
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 star Wilmer Valderrama presenting at the Emmys!

This weekend is going to serve as one of television’s biggest nights — after all, the Primetime Emmys are here, and NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is set to appear!. Given that the Emmys this time around are airing on CBS, it makes sense for the network to want some of their talent on board the show — it’s a way to cross-promote, and of course it’s also a cool opportunity for all parties involved.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy