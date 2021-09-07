Radical environmentalists need to get a grip - we'll still need coal for the foreseeable future
A real-life Rip van Winkle just awoken from a long snooze since the 1980s would have all sorts of problems adjusting to the 2020s, but none more so than in what to make of the public inquiry beginning today into the construction of a new deep coal mine in Cumbria. Giving evidence in favour will be several Conservative MPs, arguing that the local area needs the jobs, while raging against it will be all manner of left-wing protesters accusing the developers of environmental vandalism. Yes, it is now Tory MPs wearing the metaphorical ‘Coal not Dole’ badges while many on the left want to close down the industry for good.www.telegraph.co.uk
