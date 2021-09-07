CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Radical environmentalists need to get a grip - we'll still need coal for the foreseeable future

By Ross Clark
Telegraph
 7 days ago

A real-life Rip van Winkle just awoken from a long snooze since the 1980s would have all sorts of problems adjusting to the 2020s, but none more so than in what to make of the public inquiry beginning today into the construction of a new deep coal mine in Cumbria. Giving evidence in favour will be several Conservative MPs, arguing that the local area needs the jobs, while raging against it will be all manner of left-wing protesters accusing the developers of environmental vandalism. Yes, it is now Tory MPs wearing the metaphorical ‘Coal not Dole’ badges while many on the left want to close down the industry for good.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
resilience.org

The gritty reality of solar power

Ed. note: This article also appeared on Green Social Thought. Time is fast running out. The world’s affluent nations, with their abundant greenhouse emissions, have to finally drag themselves across the starting line and begin phasing out fossil fuels at the accelerated pace that the climate emergency demands. And if they can manage to do that, they clearly will need to quickly build up wind and solar electric capacity to partially compensate for the shrinkage of oil, gas, and coal supplies while addressing the prospect of energy shortages by securing production of essential goods and services for everyone.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Scargill
Telegraph

We must radically rethink Britain's energy policy

News of energy planners having to fire-up a condemned 55-year-old coal plant last week to meet soaring power demand highlights the febrile nature of the UK’s energy policy. The warm weather and high electricity demand were not particularly unusual or unexpected: a spell of high pressure in the late summer conspired with the return to work and higher power demand after the holidays. But a central tenet of British energy policy, which has absorbed tens of billions of pounds in public investment, failed once again. There are 11,000 onshore and offshore wind turbines in the UK, which together should deliver over 20% of electricity supplies. The wind free weather last week meant they averaged approximately 3%. Indeed, for a period last Monday, wind power supplied a pitiful 1.9% of electricity supply nationwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Kemp: Record Chinese coal futures signal need to boost output

Prices for the most-traded thermal coal futures contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange hit $150 a tonne on Tuesday, up from $85 a year ago, which was also the five-year average before the covid-19 pandemic. Surging prices are an indication of the tension between the country’s surging electricity demand and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New Scientist

Why the UK doesn't need a new coal mine

THE past few months have seen temperature records smashed. Global warming has cranked up extreme weather events that have wrecked towns by fire and flood. So it seems an odd time for the UK to consider opening a new coal mine. Woodhouse Colliery, near Whitehaven in Cumbria, would be the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coking Coal#Hydrogen Economy#Coal Mine#Iron#Metallurgical Coal#Conservative#Cumbrian
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: work begins on Chile’s first green hydrogen project and French energy giants target decarbonized hydrogen

French industrial gas provider Air Liquide and energy business TotalEnergies have teamed up to decarbonize hydrogen production at the latter's Normandy facility in France. “This project will enable … the supply to TotalEnergies by Air Liquide of low-carbon hydrogen by relying on Air Liquide's hydrogen network in Normandy and the implementation of a large-scale CO2 capture and storage solution (CCS),” read a statement released today. Air Liquide said it will take over and operate the 255-tons-per-day TotalEnergies hydrogen production unit in Normandy under a long-term contract. “Connecting the unit to Air Liquide’s hydrogen network will enable [it] to optimize its performance and, ultimately, develop the world’s first low-carbon hydrogen network,” added today's press release. The French companies said they will carry out development studies for a CCS project in Normandy. Air Liquide will capture CO2 and TotalEnergies is expected to transport and store it at two North Sea CCS projects under development: the Northern Lights facility, in Norwegian waters, and the Aramis project, in waters owned by the Netherlands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Gas boiler subsidies ‘baffling’ given net-zero target

The UK government has been accused of “wasteful and baffling” moves to pay low-income households to install new gas boilers, while pursuing the legally binding goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Documents from the Business Department show how the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), which uses funds raised from surcharges...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
coingeek.com

China’s national grid to develop green energy blockchain trading platform

The State Grid Corporation of China is to develop a green energy trading platform powered by blockchain, in partnership with the country’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC). According to details emerging this week, the State Grid will create the platform which will enable renewable energy to be traded in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Tree Hugger

25 Cities Produce More Than Half of World's Urban Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The world’s cities are responsible for more than 70% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and therefore have a major role to play in fighting the climate crisis, but how much progress are they actually making?﻿﻿. To answer that question, a team of Chinese researchers conducted the first sector-level analysis...
ENVIRONMENT
Green Car Reports

California "green hydrogen" facility claims to displace more CO2 than electrolysis from renewable energy

Hydrogen firm SG H2 Energy plans to build a hydrogen production facility that, the companies claim, will significantly reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. Located in Lancaster, California, the facility will use SG H2 Energy's gasification process, which the company claims reduces carbon-dioxide (CO2) emissions even more than electrolysis from renewable energy, which is generally considered to be the cleanest hydrogen-production method.
CALIFORNIA STATE
power-technology.com

GE Renewable Energy blade manufacturing plant given approval

GE Renewable Energy has secured planning approval for its offshore wind blade manufacturing facility in Teesside, UK, from the local planning authority. The facility will be built on the South Bank of Teesworks and operated by LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business. LM Wind Power president and CEO...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theness.com

Using Solar Power to Make Ammonia

About 80% of the ammonia produced by industry is used in agriculture as fertilizer. Ammonia is also used as a refrigerant gas, for purification of water supplies, and in the manufacture of plastics, explosives, textiles, pesticides, dyes and other chemicals. In 2010 the world produced 157.3 million metric tons of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cosmos

What stops small farms from cashing in on carbon?

“We can automate nearly everything, can’t we? We can fly to the moon, but we can’t make one of these methods simple enough for a farmer on their own to undertake.”. Director of Carbon Farmers of Australia Louisa Kiely says there’s never been a better time to sell carbon offsets. Australian carbon credit units have existed in some form or another for a decade, and their prices are currently soaring. But, while agricultural land remains one of the most effective sinks of carbon dioxide and farmers stand to make increasing profits off selling carbon credits, there are still plenty of potholes in the back paddock.
AGRICULTURE
pv-magazine.com

Agrivoltaics to protect crops from heavy rainfall

German renewable energy company Baywa r.e. and the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have completed construction on a 258 kW agrivoltaic project located in Gelsdorf, in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany, in the frame of a five-year research project financed by the regional Ministry of Climate Protection, Environment, Energy and Mobility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

The stormy relationship between solar power and the weather

Solar panels have a love-hate relationship with nature.They need to be placed in exposed locations that get a lot of sunlight, but cloudy weather obviously reduces their production. Less obviously, more extreme weather—from snowstorms to hurricanes—can damage or even break solar hardware altogether. New research performed by Sandia National Laboratories and published in Applied Energy showcases how weather events can reduce the amount of energy produced by the United States’ solar farms.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy