Alabama football is known for consistently producing national championship contenders that contain a plethora of future NFL talent. Every year, the Crimson Tide has multiple players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and many others taken in later rounds. Despite consistently losing talent each year, Alabama is always able to stay competitive as one of the nation’s best teams. Nick Saban’s ability to retool at Alabama is highly impressive to ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO