Congress & Courts

Intraparty squabble casts shadow over Democrats' fiscal agenda

 9 days ago

WASHINGTON – House Democrats secured a temporary truce last month in their internal dispute over economic priorities, but the solution to their standoff all but guarantees another clash by the end of September. The disagreement between the party’s moderate and progressive wings is ostensibly over the sequencing of two big...

Slate

A Cornerstone of Democrats’ Agenda Is Suddenly in Deep Trouble

Democrats had a neat plan for their health care agenda. As part of the $3.5 trillion spending bill they’re putting together as I type, they would finally, after years and years of pledges to do so, pass legislation to cut the costs of prescription drugs. This would have two wonderful benefits for the Democrats. First, the obvious: They would fulfill a campaign promise to cut the costs of prescription drugs. Fulfilling popular promises is good! Second, the Medicare drug negotiations—price negotiations between the government and pharmaceutical companies— would save the government hundreds of billions of dollars that Democrats could then use to pay for the rest of their health agenda: covering new services under Medicare, bringing the ACA’s Medicaid expansion to all 50 states, and making permanent the improvements Democrats made to Obamacare’s insurance exchanges in their COVID relief bill earlier this year.
Washington Post

Seven reasons to think Senate Democrats will actually change the filibuster

An earlier version of this story misspelled Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)'s first name as Rafael. In the middle of a brazen nationwide assault on voting rights, of a kind we have not seen since Jim Crow was established after the Civil War, some are skeptical that Democrats in Washington will respond. If they don’t, allowing the filibuster to block voting rights legislation, it will consign the party (and its majority of U.S. voters) to possible permanent minority status.
ktbb.com

Senate Democrats introduce The Freedom to Vote Act

(WASHINGTON) -- Senate Democrats on Tuesday introduced their latest version of a sweeping election reform bill to counter the record-number of voting restrictions that have passed in GOP-led states, which they say make it harder for minorities and low-income Americans to cast a ballot. The modified bill, now known as...
Democrats Spend Big, and We Pay, for Their Socialist Dream

In 1983, Tom Cruise starred in the film "Risky Business." It's about wealthy parents in Chicago who go on vacation and leave the house under the stewardship of their high school-age son. In short order, the boy throws a wild party, and the rest of the film is about the...
washingtoninformer.com

Senate Dems Near Deal on Voting Rights Legislation

Senate Democrats reportedly are expected to agree as early as Tuesday on an updated version of voting rights legislation the party believes will have the full support of all Democratic senators. “The member-level discussions are complete,” a source told NBC News, adding that staff members “are going through the text...
Top Senate Democrats strike deal with Manchin on voting rights

Senior Senate Democrats have reached agreement with moderate Sen. Joe Manchin on a broad overhaul of U.S. voting rights law, a development that should unify all Democrats in the chamber behind a single plan for the first time. The measure would create an automatic voter registration system through each state’s...
POLITICO

Dems hurtle toward a new fiscal cliff

Democrats’ internal wrangling over a massive new social spending plan will soon be eclipsed by much more urgent problems: avoiding an economic collapse and a government shutdown. There is growing worry among some rank-and-file Democrats that their tunnel-vision mentality on a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill could provoke economic blowback...
WRAL

Florida Democrat blasts fellow party leaders for rushing economic agenda bill

CNN — Moderate Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida laid into Democrats on Thursday for rushing their efforts to finish their economic agenda bill by September 15, calling the process "Incredibly frustrating," the latest moderate in Congress to urge Democrats slow down the legislation's progress. It's yet another sign of...
Daily Gate City

Senate Democrats react to Gen. Milley China call

Two Democratic Senators are weighing in on phone calls between Gen. Mark Milley, the United States' top military officer and his Chinese counterpart about fears Donald Trump would start a war in his final weeks as president. (September 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
WOKV

Congressional leaders remember 9/11 on Capitol steps

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congressional leaders on Monday marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, holding a moment of silence at the U.S. Capitol as they recalled that brief moment when national unity prevailed over political discord. The four top Republicans and Democrats in Congress honored the thousands...
CONGRESS & COURTS

