AnnaSophia Robb Reveals Her Engagement In Ecstatic Post

By Esther Lee
theknot.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd just like that… AnnaSophia Robb is engaged to her boyfriend Trevor Jonathan Paul. The Carrie Diaries actress revealed her relationship status update on Instagram alongside series of pictures showcasing the couple's pure joy from the proposal. "We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOOO!" Robb declared. "He's my best friend, the greatest man...

