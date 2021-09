Because some people can’t get enough of those who so easily puncture the windbag Bully of Bigelow, Bro. Jason Rapert, the senator and would-be lieutenant governor:. We reported yesterday that at the prodding of a federal judge, Rapert finally agreed to turn over the information being sought for months by plaintiffs in the lawsuit over the Ten Commandments monument he engineered on the Capitol grounds. Rapert claimed victory because information about individual donors would remain sealed,which plaintiffs had not contested. He’s just been stalling larger questions about the religious campaign behind the monument. He will be staring at a contempt order if he plays more games with yesterday’s agreement.

LAW ・ 6 DAYS AGO