HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt knows that Kansas can't go it alone when battling against what he perceives as federal government overreach. "We work together closely with other states and generally we work with like-minded states, which tends to mean states with more conservative and Republican attorneys general," Schmidt said. "We have a similar view of the federal system. Sometimes, our Democrat friends have a very different view, as reflected in this vaccine mandate from the Biden administration."

