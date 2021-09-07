CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Above Asking: Fetching Premiums From Truxton Circle to Hollin Hills

By Nena Perry-Brown
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of Above Asking revisits three recently-featured listings, including a Hollin Hills classic that sold for six figures over listing price. The offer that put this Truxton Circle rowhouse under contract the day after it hit the market was for $51,000 above asking price. Weathered brick walls are prevalent throughout the interior, as are other architectural features like a bay window and corner fireplace in the living room and a mudroom-like built-in unit across from the sliding glass doors out to the rear deck. There is also a small balcony off the owner's bedroom, a lower-level in-law suite, and a rooftop solar panel array.

