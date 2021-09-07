Above Asking: Fetching Premiums From Truxton Circle to Hollin Hills

OCD Military Family has invested over $67,000 in Upgrades! END HOME-Drenched in Sunlight! $20,000 Lot Premium-Backs to TREES-Very Private! New Hardwood Floors on 2 Levels & Both Sets of Stairs! Stunning and Easy to keep Clean! Newer Deck and Stone Patio. Relax on the Porch Swing while Enjoying the Views! Both Sliding glass Doors Replaced (they Slide perfectly-NOT Builder junk). Rear Windows Replaced & Upgraded! 2017 New HIGH END Carrier HVAC-Inside & Out! YES!!! New Top-of-the Line Shingles-New Roof 2020!!! New Insulated Premium Garage Door (helps keep LOW Utility Bills)! New Chamberlain "MyQ" Smart Garage door Opener! Never get Locked out! You can Open or Close the Garage door with App on your Phone. New Ceiling Fans and New Lighting! All 3 Toilets Newly Upgraded! New Kitchen Sink and Disposal & Most Appliances, Painted Inside AND Out! New Outdoor Lighting. New Washer AND Dryer Perfectly Located on the Top Floor! Oversized 75 Gallon Gas Hot Water Heater. Simply Smart Alarm System Conveys. The List goes ON & ON! Owner has Meticulously Maintained This Home and it SHOWS! If you See Only ONE home This is IT! We will follow CDC and County guidelines so Please wear Masks and remove your Shoes. *************OPEN HOUSE Sunday September 19th 1 - 4PM*********************

HOME & GARDEN ・ 17 HOURS AGO