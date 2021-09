Mercedes-Benz has been an automotive pioneer in more ways than one for well over 100 years. They’ve essentially been the mainstream luxury pacesetter at the forefront of technology and automotive innovation for many decades, and one can even argue that they’ve done such since the conception of the German brand regarded as using the first internal combustion engine in an automobile. Today, Mercedes-Benz sets its eyes on electrification with yet another trend-setting creation, the new 2022 EQS Sedan.

